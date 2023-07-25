Lok Sabha speaker to inaugurate Assam Legislative Assembly building

Guwahati, Jul 25: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to inaugurate the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Guwahati on July 30, 2023.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present during the event.

Furthermore, all the current and former Parliamentarian members of the Assam Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries will also attend the inauguration ceremony.