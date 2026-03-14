Locked toilets defeat Swachh Bharat mission in parts of Guwahati

Guwahati, March 14: Nearly a year after their construction, several public toilets built in the city under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) remain locked and unused, raising serious questions about the utilization of public funds and the effectiveness of civic planning.

Two such facilities – one at Bhetapara near the Basistha river bridge and another at Lalmati – are yet to become operational despite being constructed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at a cost of nearly Rs 20 lakh each.

Ironically, the space next to the closed facility at Lalmati has now turned into an open urination spot, defeating the very purpose for which the toilet was constructed.

Under the sanitation mission, GMC had undertaken the construction of public toilets in different wards using funds from the 15th Finance Commission to improve public hygiene infrastructure.

In 2024, the civic body initiated the construction of 17 such toilets across the city with an estimated cost of Rs 3.36 crore, many of which were formally inaugurated last year.

However, the ground situation is completely different.

Despite being equipped with provisions for continuous water supply and basic amenities, some of these facilities remain locked, forcing residents and commuters to search for alternatives.

A roadside vendor at Bhetapara said the toilet has remained closed since it was built. “It was constructed last year but has never been opened for public use. GMC workers came only twice to clean it after construction. Since then, it has remained shut,” he said.

Drivers and commuters say the non-functional facility at Lalmati has become a daily inconvenience.

“Passengers often ask where they can find a toilet. We have to tell them to go to petrol pumps or nearby hotels because this one is locked,” said a share taxi driver.

Residents have also questioned the planning behind the project.

“Why build infrastructure if it is going to remain locked for months? This is nothing but a waste of public money,” said a commuter.

Narrating his experience of struggling to find a public toilet in the area, a college student said, “I searched for a toilet near Lalmati but could not find any open facility. Eventually, I had to go to a private hotel.”

Local residents say the situation reflects poor planning and lack of accountability.

“These toilets were built to improve sanitation in the city. But if they remain locked, the entire purpose of the project is defeated,” a resident said.

Drivers who spend long hours on the road say the facility could provide much-needed relief if opened.

“Many drivers and commuters need a public toilet during long working hours. If the facility remains closed, how will people benefit?,” asked another share taxi driver.

Residents have urged the authorities to immediately make the facilities functional.

“Building infrastructure is not enough. It must also be maintained and opened for public use,” a city resident said.