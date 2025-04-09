Licensed arms must be deposited in 7 days: Kamrup DC ahead of Panchayat polls

Amingaon, April 9: Kamrup district commissioner, Deba Kumar Mishra has issued an order, directing all license holders of deadly weapons of the district to deposit the same along with the bullets to the police stations under their jurisdiction within seven days.

The directive is issued with the aim to conduct the upcoming panchayat poll, slated to be held on May 7, in a peaceful, free and fair manner in Kamrup district.

The order was issued by the Kamrup district administration on the basis of the letter No. 464/INST/2009/EPS/87 issued by the Election Commission of India, on September 1, 2009.

Notably, in the order issued on April 3, personnel of paramilitary forces, central industrial security forces personnel, Assam Police personnel including security personnel deployed in banks and other financial institutions and sportspersons of National Rifles Associations have been granted exemption from the purview of this order.

Any organization, institution, department or person that want exemption from depositing their deadly weapons, can apply for the exemption, citing the reason why they seek exemption by writing to the district commissioner along with mentioning the licence number of their weapon, the UIN number and the total number of deadly weapons.

If any license holder defies the order, proper action will be taken against them under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS, the order said.

