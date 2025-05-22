LGBI airport handles 6.57 million passengers,12,893 MT cargo in FY 2024-25

Guwahati, May 22: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, has witnessed significant growth in FY 2024-25.

The airport successfully managed 6.57 million passengers, with 3.26 million domestic arrivals and 3.30 million domestic departures, and 91,594 international passengers-a record high for international passengers. On December 12, 2024, the airport achieved a single-day record, serving 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers.

LGBI Airport-managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) - has expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro (Bhutan), Malaysia and Singapore, contributing to increased international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). The airport recorded 45,409 domestic ATMs and 1,009 international ATMs.

The airport has also launched three new domestic routes: Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro, enhancing connectivity and fostering trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, official sources said.

LGBI Airport achieved substantial growth in cargo, with 12,893 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo handled in FY 24-25, compared to 4,550 MT in FY 23-24, marking an impressive 183.91% increase year-on year the highest volume processed since COD. Notably, LGBI Airport handled 225 metric tonnes of perishable cargo in December 2024, among the highest-ever volumes managed in a month.

In recognition of its commitment to exceptional customer experiences, LGBI Airport has attained Level 2 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation. Additionally, LGBI Airport has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, winning the Greentech PCWR Award 2024 in the Waste Management & Recycling Leadership category.

LGBI Airport has enhanced its DigiYatra facilities with a dedicated DigiYatra lane featuring four DY-enabled e-gates, ensuring a more streamlined passenger experience. Additionally, one more e-gate has been installed in the pre-security check area, bringing the total number of e-gates in this section to six, further improving efficiency and convenience for travellers.