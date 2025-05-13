LGBI airport commissions open access fuel farm to boost efficiency

Guwahati, May 13: Guwahati International Airport Ltd, operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, has commissioned an open access fuel farm and aircraft fuelling facility, marking a significant milestone in enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainable aviation practices at the airport.

The open access fuel farm and aircraft refuelling facility have been developed by acquiring the assets of various oil marketing companies operating at the airport. The unique fuelling system at airports provides a level playing field to oil marketing companies (OMCs), allowing them to supply fuel to airlines based on their agreements.

"This leads to overall optimization in the jet fuel handling supply chain. It removes entry barriers for new oil marketers and widens the choice for airlines to select the OMC of their choice for refuelling," an LGBI Airport spokesperson said.

Over the next 24 months, a jet fuel storage facility featuring a state-of-the-art hydrant refuelling system will be commissioned at the airport.

"The new development at LGBI Airport will avoid duplication of infrastructure and equipment due to the presence of a common carrier of fuel, offering economies of scale through the low cost of infrastructure. The open access model will increase competition, reduce costs, and lower the entry barrier for new players. The hydrant system envisages an efficient and safe aircraft refuelling process. Overall, the open access fuel farm streamlines fuel handling processes and offers scope to increase the efficiency of operations," the spokesperson said.

The commissioning of the open access fuel farm and aircraft fuelling facility is expected to enhance the airport's operational capabilities besides underscoring its commitment to sustainable and efficient aviation practices.