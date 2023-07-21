Leopard cub rescued from Chandrapur in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 21: A leopard cub believed to have got separated from its mother near Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary was rescued from Hajongbari in Chandrapur, Guwahati by locals along with forest department officials on Friday.

As per sources, the rescued cub, which is 6-7 months old, was first spotted at the residence of one Rana Swargiary. Locals believe that due to incessant rains the cub may have lost it way as it was found near the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The local forest officials were informed and the cub was rescued with the help of local people. Later, the local forest department informed the state zoo authorities. The zoo authorities reached the designated place and took the cub along with them. According to Chandrapur forest officer Himanshu Talukdar, the rescued cub will be in the age group of 6-7 months. Due to the incessant rains from last night, the leopard cub entered the forest after being separated from its mother, the forest officer added.