Leopard attack injures youth in Guwahati's Fatashil Ambari area

Guwahati, Dec 19: A harrowing incident unfolded in the Fatashil Ambari area of Guwahati as a youth fell victim to a leopard attack.

According to sources, the leopard has strayed into a residential area, leading to a dangerous encounter.

The youth suffered injuries to his head, neck and knees as the leopard, apparently stuck in the area, unexpectedly pounced on him. Residents swiftly responded by administering first aid to the injured. He was later rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, forest officials have successfully tranquillized and captured the leopard.