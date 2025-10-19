Leaders, artistes gather in Guwahati to honour Zubeen Garg one month after passing

Guwahati, Oct 19: A month after the untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his voice and spirit continue to resonate deeply across the state.

On Sunday, a public condolence ceremony was held at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Dighalipukhuri to mark the first month since his passing.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, noted intellectual Hiren Gohain, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, among other dignitaries and admirers.

All offered floral tributes to Garg’s portrait and a memorial book titled Kanchanjungha was released during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the responsibility to carry forward the vision of cultural icons like Garg and Bhupen Hazarika. He urged the government to make all evidence linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma public as the investigation continues.

Gaurav further alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government was intended to shield those connected to the case rather than uncover the truth.

“The SIT has been created to conceal the connection with Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, not to find the truth behind Zubeen’s death. This is why the investigation is being delayed,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister appeared more focused on protecting his image than ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi appealed to people not to politicise the tragedy. “In Zubeen’s name, I appeal to all not to turn his death into a political spectacle. People are still grieving his loss—we only seek the truth behind the mystery of his death,” he said, demanding that other witnesses present during the singer’s final moments in Singapore also face legal scrutiny.

Sunday’s ceremony reflected the deep respect and grief Assam continues to hold for Garg, a figure whose music and legacy remain crucial to the state’s cultural identity.