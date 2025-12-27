Lawyer flags lapses in chargesheet, seeks stronger evidence in Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Dec 27: Senior lawyer A R Bhuyan, one of the petitioners seeking justice for Zubeen Garg, has expressed serious concerns over alleged shortcomings in the investigation and the chargesheet filed in connection with the case, stating that it is too early to conclude whether justice will ultimately be delivered.

Speaking to the media, Bhuyan said that even basic procedural information remains unavailable to the petitioners.

“As far as I know, the information is still not available. As a petitioner, we have applied before the court seeking justice for Zubeen Garg and also requested certified copies of documents, but we are yet to receive them,” he said.

Bhuyan pointed out what he described as significant investigative lapses, particularly in the manner evidence was collected.

“If we are to examine the gaps, the case must be reviewed from the very beginning. An SIT was constituted, and the team was required to visit the place of occurrence at Singapore to collect evidence and coordinate with the police there. However, the material and evidence that ought to have been gathered were not properly collected,” he remarked.

He further noted that the chargesheet, as it stands, appears limited in scope.

“The chargesheet mentions only a 500 ml water bottle being brought as evidence. On the basis of this chargesheet alone, it would be far too premature to say whether Zubeen Garg will get justice,” Bhuyan said.

Emphasising the legal framework available to investigators, the lawyer referred to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and Singapore.

“Under the MLAT, all kinds of evidence can be legally obtained from Singapore and produced before Indian courts to prosecute the accused. That process has not yet been reflected in the case,” he said.

Bhuyan underlined that proving criminal conspiracy requires rigorous standards of proof.

“Establishing conspiracy is not easy. The prosecution must prove it beyond all reasonable doubt with reliable and credible evidence. Whether the current chargesheet contains such evidence is something that will have to be closely examined. If the evidence is found lacking, the accused may ultimately be released,” he warned.

He also stressed the importance of securing visual and forensic evidence.

“Video footage from after Zubeen was taken out of the water should be acquired and placed before the court for detailed analysis. Only when all evidence is brought on record and a proper trial is conducted can punishment be awarded,” Bhuyan said.

Referring to allegations mentioned in the chargesheet, Bhuyan said, “It is stated that one of the accused women made Zubeen consume alcohol continuously for two days, after which he was taken to a yacht and later into the sea. These allegations must be proven beyond any doubt. Only then can the accused be held guilty.”

Bhuyan concluded by stating that while there is still time for the prosecution and the government to strengthen the case, justice will depend entirely on whether all relevant evidence is lawfully collected, presented, and tested during trial.