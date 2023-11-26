Lat mandal arrested in land forgery scam in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 26: Following the investigations regarding the scam related to counterfeit land documents, Guwahati police arrested a Lat Mandal from the Dispur Revenue Circle office in Guwahati on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bapdhan Das, aged 58 years, originally from Dingdingi village under Nalbari Police Station, was arrested by the police following prolonged interrogation in connection with the scam.

As per sources, the interrogation of Bapdhan Das’s was based on a complaint registered under No. 12/23 under 120 (B)/419/420 IPC, read with section 66 C/66 D IT Act, and added section 409/468/471 IPC.