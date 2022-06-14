Landslide kills four in Guwahati after heavy rainfall

Guwahati, June 14: Four persons, died in Nizarapar near Boragaon in Guwahati early on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered landslides.

The deceased, all of whom were labourers, were buried alive following a massive landslide. The police and the emergency teams recovered their bodies under the debris.

As per sources, the landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall since Monday night between around 1.30pm and 2pm.

While addressing the media, Nandini Kakati, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), informed the workers were asleep when the incident took place. Search and rescue teams on Tuesday were wading through mud, scanning the wreckage for survivors, when they retrieved the bodies of the labourers.

The deceased has been identified as Monowar Hussain, Mafijul Hoque, Aminul Hoque and Hasmat Ali. While three of the victims were from Dhubri, the fourth one was from Kokrajhar.

Almost all roads and localities in Guwahati were reeling under flash flood. In an advisory, the District Disaster Management Authority has asked people in Guwahati and its adjoining areas not to venture out, unless necessary. The Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the city over the next few days.