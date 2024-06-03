86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Landslide claims life of student in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Landslide claims life of student in Guwahati
X

Guwahati, June 3: Guwahati woke up to incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic congestions in several parts of the city.

During this rainy day, a landslide claimed the life of a student in Guwahati’s Katahbari area on Monday morning.

The student, identified as Sahil Hussain, was sleeping in his room after refusing to go to school when a guard wall collapsed.

Following the incident, the student was rescued and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

It is learned that the minor was an eighth-grade student.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick