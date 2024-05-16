Land broker held over illegal acquisition of land in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 16: In a significant development, the Guwahati police arrested a land broker from Guwahati’s Narengi locality for his involvement in a fraudulent land acquisition case.

Based on a case filed at Noonmati police station, a team of police conducted a raid at the broker’s residence at Narengi Housing Colony on Wednesday, following which he was arrested.



The arrested individual has been identified as Jogeshwar Nath, age 49.



As per sources, Nath is accused of illegally acquiring a plot of land belonging to the CPI political party, leading to an FIR being filed against him by the party at Noonmati Police Station.



Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation in connection with the matter.

