Land acquisition for LGBI Aerotropolis sparks widespread protest

Guwahati, July 31: The recent land acquisition notice issued by the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration for the proposed "Aerotropolis" project near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has triggered widespread concern among residents of Azara and adjoining areas.

Based on a request from the Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Department (Letter No. 679333/13, dated July 19, 2025), the District Commissioner (DC) served notices on July 25 to over a thousand families across Azara, Garal, and Mirzapur revenue villages under Ramcharani mouza, informing them of the government's plan to acquire both inhabited and uninhabited land for the establishment of aerotropolis at LGBI Airport.

As per the notice, a total of over 400 bighas - including 83 bighas 4 kathas 15 lechas in Azara, 70 bighas 16 lechas in Garal, and 257 bighas 9.51 lechas in Mirzapur - will be acquired under Section 3(1) of the Assam Land (Regulation and Acquisition) Act, 1964 otification no. RLA-81/93/5-A for the purpose of establishing the aerotropolis near LGBI Airport.

Residents have reacted sharply, expressing deep anguish and opposition. "We have already given away vast stretches of our myadi land for the air-port decades ago. This fresh move will render many of us homeless," lamented a villager.

In response, locals have re-solved to approach the Chief Minister of Assam, seeking immediate intervention to halt the proposed acquisition.