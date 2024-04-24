Lakshmi Puri's ‘Swallowing the Sun’ novel launched in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 24: The debut novel ‘Swallowing the Sun’ of the former UN Assistant Secretary-General and the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lakshmi Murdeswar Puri was launched in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The book was launched at an event held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati attended by Gauhati University professor Bibhash Choudhury; Jahnabi Phookan, Co-Founder of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Co. and other dignitaries.

It may be mentioned that the novel revolves around a brave young woman, Malati, during India’s fight for freedom.