Lack of nameplates in medicinal plant garden hampers research near Deepor Beel

Guwahati, Dec 31: The absence of proper nameplates on plants in the Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Garden near Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary has become a major challenge for students, research scholars, and other visitors. Spanning over 2.5 hectares, the garden is home to 210 species of medicinal and aromatic plants, including several listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Students, especially those from school Eco Clubs across Assam, struggle during their field studies due to the lack of local and scientific names on plants. The problem is compounded by the absence of a signboard to identify the garden’s location.

“Nameplates are essential for students to conduct their projects effectively. Without them, visitors face significant challenges,” said environmentalist Lakhman Teron, who has been assisting students and researchers for over 24 years. Teron has also contributed numerous medicinal plants to the garden and emphasised the urgent need to replace dead plants and install nameplates for better identification.

Teron suggested additional measures such as erecting solar fencing to keep wild elephants at bay during the rainy season and cutting a “fire line” to prevent wildfires from spreading into the garden in January.

Pramod Kalita, secretary of Deepor Beel Suraksha Manch, highlighted the global importance of medicinal plants and called for better management of the garden. “The current condition of the garden demands a strategic approach to increase the number of plants and ensure proper upkeep,” Kalita stated.

The garden, serving as a crucial research site, requires immediate attention to fulfill its potential as a hub for botanical studies and conservation.