Lachit Borphukan's birth anniversary to be celebrated in Guwahati on Nov 23, 24

Guwahati, Nov 16: The Lachit Sena is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and the organisation's foundation day at the Gitanagar High School playground on November 23 and 24.

The celebration aims to honour the valiant contributions of Lachit Borphukan while fostering a sense of unity and cultural pride among the people.

A unique boat procession from Kajoli Chaki to Saraighat on the Brahmaputra at 9 am will be the highlight of the event, commemorating the victory of Lachit Borphukan. The programme will kick off on November 23 with an environment cleanliness drive. This will be followed by sports and literary petitions at noon and the central general meeting at 2 pm, inaugurated by Amrit Kumar Chetia, advisor, Lachit Sena. The day will conclude with the traditional Ban Phi ceremony at 7 p.m..

On Sunday, the programme would include a flag hoisting ceremony, led by Amar Barua, president of the Lachit Sena Central Committee. This will be followed by Maidam Tarpan, lamp lighting, and a plantation drive. Other activities include inter-school and inter-college drawing competitions and a lamp-lighting ceremony at Borphukan's statue at Machkhowa. A souvenir release ceremony by Dr. Ramesh Borpatra Gohain, retired Advocate General of Assam, will be followed by a community feast. The celebrations will conclude with a grand cultural programme.





By-

Staff Reporter