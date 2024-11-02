Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee passes away at 91

Guwahati, Nov 2: Veteran actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati around 8:20 pm on Friday following old-age ailments.

The 91-year-old Bhattacharjee was ailing for some time.

A colossal figure of the Assamese film and theatre industry, his works, especially his unique portrayal of different characters, made him a standout performer over the years which also left an indelible mark in the minds of the audiences, young and old alike.

Referred by many as an “institution of method acting”, Bhattacharjee was known for his effortless on-camera presence and deft handling of roles during his career which spanned over several decades.

Irrespective of the genre of play or film, Bhattacharjee had the distinct trait of establishing instant connection with viewers. Bhattacharjee, who rose to fame by playing the character of 'Amal' on stage in Rabindra Tagore's Daak-Ghar also went on to win the National Award for Best Narration/Voice Over in the film Hatibandhu.

He was also instrumental in starting the national theatre movement.

During the course of his career, Bhattacharjee worked in a number of movies including Sakuntala, Latighati, Chikmik Bijulee, Bhagya, Prabhat Pakhir Gaan, Ramdhenu, Surjyasta, Cactus, Dikchow Banat Palaax, Maj Rati Keteki, Village Rockstars, among others.

He was involved in the making of around 30 documentaries during his stay in Kolkata. Among those were projects like Delightful Nature (1972), Pride of Nature (1972), Mopin (1973), Elephant Befriended (1974), Men Behind Metal (1975), Danger Ahead (1976), etc. As a director too, he carved a niche for himself and was able to register his exploits, albeit with a difference. Doordarshan serial Tejal Ghora which was directed by him in the 1990s found unmatched acceptance among viewers. Even at the age of 85, Bhattacharjee directed his maiden feature film titled Naateswari.

He was also actively associated with All India Radio. He was one of the very few artistes to get enrolled in the famous New Era Academy of Drama and Music in London, from where he earned his diploma in Acting and Stage Technique in 1960.

The legendary actor also underwent an intensive three-month training course in production design at the British Drama League and simultaneously pursued a course in television direction and vision mixing from the famed Nordund Westdeutsche Rundfunk and Fernsehen-a public radio and television broadcaster based in Hamburg.

His ingenious direction and towering performance in the title role in Arun Sarma's play Nibaran Bhattacharyya (1961) is still considered a masterpiece.

He is considered as a pioneer of the Assamese theatre industry when it came to including modern techniques for the enactment of world classics, using local cast and crew.

His mortal remains would be taken to his Rehabari residence and then to Surjya Club where his fans and admirers would pay their last tributes. During his lifetime, he consented to donate his body to Ellora Vigyan Mancha. As the news of his demise spread, condolences poured in from various sections of society.

-By Staff Reporter