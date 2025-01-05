Kharghuli pipeline burst: Citizens' forum calls for immediate probe, transparency

Guwahati, Jan. 5: The Citizens' Unity Forum for Water Supply in Guwahati has called for an immediate investigation into the recent water pipe burst incident in Kharghuli, demanding that the findings be made public.

According to the forum, the incident, which occurred in the Guwahati Jal Board water supply pipeline on January 2, has raised serious concerns about public safety and negligence in project management.

"This marks the second such accident in Kharghuli, with a similar incident reported in May 2023. Following the previous disaster, the forum had submitted some recommendations and if those were implemented, the recent incident could have been averted," the forum stated in a press release.

The Citizens' Unity Forum has pointed out that the delay in implementing a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system has contributed to the inability to respond promptly to emergencies.

"The SCADA system has not yet been implemented in the water treatment plant so far. The incident could have been possible to detect and prevent such incidents immediately if such a system was in place," the forum said.

The forum also alleged that the funding period for the JICA-supported project ended last month, and attempts to expedite unfinished work may have com- promised safety protocols.

The incident also highlighted the Jal Board's dependence on contractors and project management consultants due to a shortage of experienced engineers.

The Citizens' Unity Forum demanded a thorough, expert-led investigation into the incident and has reiterated its call for transparency and accountability. It urged the government to take immediate steps to prevent further disasters.

Notably, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board has approved a compensation totalling Rs 11,96,500 for 23 persons whose houses were severely or partly damaged following a pipeline burst at Nepali Chowk in Kharghuli on Thursday. While nine persons received Rs 1.25 lakh each, 13 received Rs 5,000 each and one received Rs 6,500 for the damage.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) mayor Mrigen Sarania on Saturday visited the relief camp and handed over the sanction letters to the affected families.

Earlier, a total of Rs 4,80,000 was awarded to four individuals whose houses were severely damaged in the incident.