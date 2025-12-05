Kelvin Cinema revives its legacy with new two-screen multiplex in Fancy Bazar

One of Assam's most storied cinema halls has begun a new chapter. Kelvin Cinema, founded in 1935 by Jeevanram Goenka in the bustling lanes of Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, is returning in a contemporary avatar while holding firmly to its iconic past.

Now, nearly nine decades later, Kelvin is stepping into the future. Kelvin Gold Cinema has unveiled a new two-screen multiplex within the original Kelvin compound in Fancy Bazar, offering a total seating capacity of 499, including 24 ultra-luxurious recliners. The modern space features a sleek, futuristic design and auditoriums fitted with the latest cinematic technology.

The inauguration of Kelvin Gold Cinema was done on November 3 in the presence of CMD NED-Fi PVSLN Murty, eminent film trade analyst and media personality Komal Nahta, dignitaries of Assamese cinema - Ravi Sarma, Zerifa Wahid, Pranjal Saikia, Purnima Pathak Saikia, Manjula Barua, Manju Borah, Mridula Baruah, Jahnu Barua, Seema Biswas, Manisha Hazarika, Rima Das, Kopil Bora and journalist and author Patricia Mukhim.

For decades, the Goenka family played a central role in shaping Assam's business and cultural landscape. After early success in Shillong, they expanded into cinema exhibition and soon turned Kelvin into a landmark. The hall hosted the premieres of several Assamese films, jubilees of several Hindi films and introduced viewers to technologies that were ahead of their time.

Kelvin Cinema's legacy is dotted with milestones that still evoke nostalgia. The theatre recorded an unmatched 53-week run of Jai Santoshi Maa and became the first in Guwahati to screen English films, drawing packed audiences for classics like Ben Hur and The Ten Commandments. For generations of film lovers, Kelvin remained more than a cinema. It was a place where the city discovered new film formats, broadened the city's cultural imagination, and experienced the thrill of landmark movie runs. Shankar Lall Goenka, the guiding force of the Kelvin legacy, said the reopening carries both emotion and excitement for the family. "Kelvin has lived through the memories of generations. Bringing it back in a modern form feels like carrying a legacy forward while creating something new for today’s audience,” he said.

"The warm response we are al-ready receiving from young movie lovers and families tells us that Kelvin still holds a special place in Guwahati."

The new multiplex - Kelvin Gold Cinema - is powered by Christie 2K Laser projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, Pulz IsoWave audio systems, and immersive 3D capabilities. The recliners come with on-seat food and beverage service, USB charging ports, and ample legroom. Visitors will also find an expanded menu of snacks, beverages and combo meals, offering both indulgent and healthier choices. With ample parking and easy access, the venue aims to serve families and film goers from across Guwahati.

Gold Cinema director Ratan Jain said that Kelvin Gold Cinema hopes to offer a royal movie experience to the city's community once again. Gold Cinema Director Hasmukh Shah added that the goal was to build an urban entertainment space that resonates with the present-day viewer. It was formally launched on Wednesday.





By

Staff Reporter