Kaziranga English Academy to host CBSE Inter School Volleyball Tournament 2022-23

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Kaziranga English Academy, Guwahati will host this years CBSE Inter School (Cluster-I) Volleyball tournament 2022-23. The tournament will be conducted from November 24 to 26 for boys and girls, under 19 years of age.

As per a press release issued by the Academy, this tournament is organised as per the directives of CBSE, where all CBSE affiliated schools of the North-East region can participate.

A total of 27 teams from different North-Eastern States has been registered for the tournament.



