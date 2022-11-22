84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Kaziranga English Academy to host CBSE Inter School Volleyball Tournament 2022-23

By The Assam Tribune
Kaziranga English Academy to host CBSE Inter School Volleyball Tournament 2022-23
X

Source: Facebook 

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Kaziranga English Academy, Guwahati will host this years CBSE Inter School (Cluster-I) Volleyball tournament 2022-23. The tournament will be conducted from November 24 to 26 for boys and girls, under 19 years of age.

As per a press release issued by the Academy, this tournament is organised as per the directives of CBSE, where all CBSE affiliated schools of the North-East region can participate.

A total of 27 teams from different North-Eastern States has been registered for the tournament.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Kaziranga English Academy to host CBSE Inter School Volleyball Tournament 2022-23

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Kaziranga English Academy, Guwahati will host this years CBSE Inter School (Cluster-I) Volleyball tournament 2022-23. The tournament will be conducted from November 24 to 26 for boys and girls, under 19 years of age.

As per a press release issued by the Academy, this tournament is organised as per the directives of CBSE, where all CBSE affiliated schools of the North-East region can participate.

A total of 27 teams from different North-Eastern States has been registered for the tournament.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X