Karbi groups protest in Sonapur over grazing land encroachment fears

Jorabat, Dec 31: A large protest was held at Sonapur on Tuesday as Karbi and allied organisations rallied against what they described as continuing threats to indigenous land rights in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, where long-running disputes over grazing reserves and alleged encroachments have recently ignited tensions.

Under the banner of the Scheduling Demand Coordination Committee of Karbis (Mikirs), hundreds of demonstrators, raising slogans such as “Our land, our rights,” “Stop the takeover of tribal land,” and “Intimidation of indigenous people will not be tolerated,” marched through Sonapur’s main market to the office of the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner, demanding protection of Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands and urging authorities to uphold constitutional safeguards.

Participants said the protest was driven by longstanding grievances over alleged illegal settlement and encroachment on protected tribal grazing lands, which they argue undermines indigenous Karbi rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule provides special governance and land protections for tribal communities in Assam’s autonomous districts, a safeguard leaders say must be fully enforced.

“Large-scale occupation of PGR and VGR lands without adequate enforcement of constitutional safeguards threatens the socio-economic fabric and future of indigenous people,” protesters told newsmen, emphasizing that peaceful democratic action was the chosen path for resolution.

The protest came against the backdrop of recent developments in West Karbi Anglong: last week’s violent clashes resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injuries to dozens, including security personnel, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 and a temporary suspension of mobile internet services to maintain public order. Mobile internet was restored later as the situation stabilized, according to official orders.

While the Sonapur demonstration remained largely peaceful, it showcased heightened anxieties among indigenous groups over demographic change, land rights and the pace of administrative action.

They urged authorities to strictly enforce constitutional protections, ensure safety for all communities, and address the root causes of the tensions that have beset the tribal districts in recent weeks.

The protest received support from organizations including the Karbi Bangthe Asem, Karbi Students’ Union, All Assam Karbi Students’ Association, United Karbi Citizen Council, Amri Karbi Students’ Union, Tea Tribe Land Protection Committee, Tiwa Students’ Union (Kamrup Metropolitan District) and several civic bodies from Dimoria and Kamrup Metropolitan area.

The demonstration concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner, seeking urgent intervention to restore peace, enforce Sixth Schedule provisions in letter and spirit, evict illegal encroachers from protected land, and ensure the safety and dignity of indigenous communities in Karbi Anglong.