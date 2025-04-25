Karbi Anglong protestors rally against ADB-powered solar project & mega CBG plant

Guwahati, April 25: Civil society organisations in Karbi Angalong led protests in Guwahati’s Chachal on Friday against the proposed solar project on prime agricultural and forest land in the district, which is set to be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The protests also targeted the alleged allotment of 50,000 bighas of tribal traditional land in Karbi Anglong for the construction of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant by private industrialists.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the same was submitted to the Chief Minister.

Under the banner of ‘Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee’ and ‘Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam’, the protestors highlighted the potential destruction of Karbi Anglong's forests, lands, and displacement of its people if these mega projects are given the green light.

The protestors raised slogans such as “Inquilaab Zindabad!” and held placards reading “No CBG (Compressed Bio Gas) Projects”, “Himanta Biswa Sarma, our forests are not for sale”, and “Solar Power Project = Tribal Exploitation.” The demonstrators strongly opposed the alleged eviction of local inhabitants for the creation of these mega projects.

The protestors, in their MoU, demanded immediate revocation of the allotment of 18,000 bighas for the solar power project, warning it would displace 24 villages and more than 20,000 people.

The MoU also demanded the cancellation of 50,000 bighas allocated for the creation of a compressed biogas (CBG) plant, calling the project an “environmentally genocidal plan.”

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that the government's indifference to the grievances of Karbi Anglong's residents, stating that the government should have visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong, but they are in Guwahati because there is no one to listen to their concerns.

“Moreover, the CEM of Karbi Anglong is a friend of Himanta Biswa Sarma, and does not work for the betterment of the people of Karbi Anglong,” Bhuyan told The Assam Tribune.

He further added that the voices of dissent in the state has been choked.

“Handing over huge areas of lands to capitalists is unimaginable. Assam should have been burning in protests today. However, greed, domination, and intimidation have kept the voices on chokehold. Himanta Biswa Sarma has put the police to silence the voices of dissent in Assam,” Bhuyan added.

He urged strong and widespread participation in the protest against eviction for these mega projects.

“These projects must not receive a green signal under any circumstances,” he added.

Subrata Talukdar, convenor of Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam stressed that land of the indigenous people should not be handed over to capitalists in the name of development. He called for protection of the tribal belt and block.

“What has happened in Karbi Anglong has also happened in Rabha Hasong areas, BTAD, Palashbari, Mikir areas, and Kaziranga. We seek that the indigenous people of Assam be given a land patta so their land rights are protected,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune.

Pranab Doley, advisor to Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee, stated that protests against the project had been ongoing for over a year. He accused the government of either intimidating the protestors or attempting to bribe them to stop their protests.

Doley further claimed that the government has made false statements to the ADB to get loans for the project.

“The government has issued false documents and told the ADB that only 1,200 people will be affected whereas in reality 20,000 people will be affected after eviction. The government has blatantly lied about the facts. It has taken a loan of Rs 7,000 crores for going ahead with a project that will not only affect indigenous people but also wildlife and agricultural lands,” Doley told The Assam Tribune.

Doley warned that the project would have devastating environmentally consequences, affecting over 20,000 indigenous people who are considered so according to the principles of the United Nations.

“Their lives and livelihoods will be destroyed forever. We request the Asian Development Bank to immediately withdraw their funds and abide by the principles of the United Nations,” Doley said.