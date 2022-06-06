Kamrup transport deptt issues WhatsApp helpline for cab and two-wheeler users

Guwahati, June 6: The District Transport Authority, Kamrup Metro has issued a 24x7 WhatsApp helpline where people can complain about any misconduct by cab and two-wheeler services.

Of late numerous complaints by customers against Rapido, Ola and Uber has come to the fore following which the District Transport Department has opened a 24x7 helpline number where customers can register their complaints regarding alleged misconduct and violation of consumer rights.

Customers can register their complaints or call and share details on the WhatsApp number 95311-07482.





Citizens are requested to reach out to 24X7 Helpline Number issued by DTO, Kamrup (M) to report misconduct by Cab & 2 -Wheeler services. @assampolice



Stay safe, stay vigilant. pic.twitter.com/YBnJOLZUO7 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 6, 2022

Earlier, this month to resolve issues related to Ola, Uber & other operators & citizens' grievances a meeting was chaired by DC, Kamrup (M) Pallav Gopal Jha with DCP (Traffic) H Barman, ADC BK Das, & transport officials. The DC instructed for quick resolution of such issues in public interest.