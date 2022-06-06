84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Kamrup transport deptt issues WhatsApp helpline for cab and two-wheeler users

By The Assam Tribune
Kamrup transport deptt issues WhatsApp helpline for cab and two-wheeler users
Guwahati, June 6: The District Transport Authority, Kamrup Metro has issued a 24x7 WhatsApp helpline where people can complain about any misconduct by cab and two-wheeler services.

Of late numerous complaints by customers against Rapido, Ola and Uber has come to the fore following which the District Transport Department has opened a 24x7 helpline number where customers can register their complaints regarding alleged misconduct and violation of consumer rights.

Customers can register their complaints or call and share details on the WhatsApp number 95311-07482.


Earlier, this month to resolve issues related to Ola, Uber & other operators & citizens' grievances a meeting was chaired by DC, Kamrup (M) Pallav Gopal Jha with DCP (Traffic) H Barman, ADC BK Das, & transport officials. The DC instructed for quick resolution of such issues in public interest.

The Assam Tribune


