Kamrup tightens ASF controls as outbreak spreads, over 1,900 pigs lost across district

Amingaon, Nov 29: The Kamrup district administration has stepped up efforts to control the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) after the Government of Assam issued a fresh notification on November 16, 2025 restricting the movement of pigs across the State.

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department's order, banned inter-district movement of live pigs throughout Assam and the intra-district movement of pigs in seven highly affected districts, including Kamrup.

Moreover, the sale of pigs in these seven affected states has also been banned.

The directive comes at a time when ASF continues to devastate the piggery sector, with the disease's mortality rate reaching 100 percent wherever it spreads. According to the notification, the number of ASE cases has risen sharply since January 2025, and the disease has now touched nearly all districts in Assam.

The situation worsened in October alone, when eighty-four new epicentres were identified across the State. In Kamrup, the outbreak remains a matter of serious concern.

Dr Nurul Islam, Senior Veterinary Officer of Kamrup, explained that all veterinary dispensaries in the district have been alerted to intensify awareness and surveillance. Veterinary staff have been instructed to closely monitor animals for symptoms resembling ASF, collect samples whenever suspicious cases are detected, and send them to the NERDDL in Khanapara for confirmation.

He added that the civil administration and police are monitoring both inter-district and intra-district movement of pigs to ensure the government's restrictions are strictly followed.

Kamrup has so far recorded nineteen epicentres of the disease. Nearly 500 pigs have already died and another 1,468 have been culled as part of the containment operation.

The district administration has released compensation amounting to Rs 1.35 crore to the affected farmers.

To strengthen the ongoing efforts, a committee will soon be constituted to conduct regular crackdowns on illegal movement of pigs, enforce biosecurity measures and maintain strict vigilance across vulnerable pockets of the district.

Meanwhile, Deba Kumar Misra, the District Commissioner of Kamrup, has urged pig farmers and the general public to remain alert, report any unusual illness or sudden deaths in pigs, and comply with all safety guidelines until the situation comes under control.