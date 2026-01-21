Kamrup (Metro) DTO launches public service month from Jan 26

Guwahati, Jan 21: On the occasion of the upcoming 77th Republic Day of the country, the Office of the District Transport Officer, Kamrup (Metro) has launched a Comprehensive Public Service Month programme starting from January 26.

The programme will continue till the end of February, a statement said.

“During the Public Service Month, special assistance will be provided to ensure safe transportation by offering immediate solutions to vehicle-related documentation issues of citizens from all sections of society", the statement read.

"Special emphasis will be laid on services such as application and renewal of learner's licences, application and renewal of driving licences, payment of vehicle taxes and penalties, renewal of vehicle registration certificates, and resolution of all other documentation-related issues. Dedicated teams of departmental officers and staff will render these services on a priority basis,” the statement said.

Additionally, as part of the same, a programme has been undertaken to provide free driving education and training to interested individuals in collaboration with the Honda Safety Driving Training Education Centre.

Those willing to undergo driving training are requested to visit the Honda Driving Training Education Centre on working days during the month to avail the training.