Kamrup Metro directs all schools not to hold any exams during Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati, June 6: The Kamrup Metro district administration has directed all Government Provincialised and Private schools not to hold any examination during Ambubachi Mela.

As per an order issued by the Inspector of schools/ DEEO(i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator, Kamrup Metro all Government Provincialised and Private schools under Kamrup Metro district have been instructed not to hold any examination within June 21st to June 23rd, 2023.

The decision was taken as per instruction received from the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup metro district due to Ambubachi Mela.