Kamrup Metro DC to oversee arrangements for Ambubachi Mela: Chief Secy Ravi Kota

Guwahati, June 6: A review meeting was conducted by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Thursday evening with key departments to assess preparedness for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to be held from June 22 to 26 at the Kamakhya Temple.

Following the meeting, the Chief Secretary stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro will oversee overall arrangements, including the deployment of volunteers at all camps, the Kamakhya foothills, the hilltop, and the approach routes.

He added that the Guwahati Commissioner of Police will supervise law and order, crowd and traffic management, CCTV surveillance, and coordination of pilgrim movement from Pandu to the temple. The Commissioner will also be responsible for deploying volunteers from Civil Defence, NCC, and Scouts.

In view of the rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the GMC, ASDMA, and GIS teams have been tasked with joint monitoring of landslide-prone zones, particularly walkways and roadways, and conducting regular inspections.

Other actionable points finalised during the review include:

PWD (Building): To ensure pilgrim camps are fully functional by June 20, including installation of fans, lighting, shaded areas along approach roads, and necessary signage.

PHE: To construct and maintain an adequate number of toilets and bathing facilities across all camps.

GMC: To maintain sanitation in temple premises and camps, ensure road illumination, drinking water provision, and manpower deployment.

Health & Family Welfare Department: To set up medical camps, deploy doctors and paramedical staff, ensure medicine and ORS stock, emergency services (108), food safety checks, stretchers, and wheelchairs.

ASTC: To deploy sufficient buses to and from designated pick-up points.

Tourism Department: To establish help desks at camps and railway stations.

PWD (Roads): To ensure smooth pedestrian movement from Pandu Point to Kamakhya Hilltop; repair drains and deploy round-the-clock monitoring.

APDCL: To provide uninterrupted power supply.

PWD (Electrical): To inspect electrical infrastructure, ensure connection safety, and lighting on approach roads.

District Commandant: To ensure adequate Home Guard deployment.

Fire & Emergency Services: To station fire tenders 24/7 at all camps and critical locations.

DCP Traffic & DTOs: To coordinate transportation and regulate vehicle movement.

Doloi of Kamakhya Temple: To coordinate with all departments for smooth execution.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass had announced that the government has allocated Rs 4.55 crore for the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi Mela.