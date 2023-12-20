Kamrup Metro DC Sumit Sattawan exempted from State Level Meetings

Guwahati, Dec 20: The district commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Sumit Sattawan, has been exempted from participating in any state-level meetings unless it is approved by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the smooth running of the administration.

As per the Governor's notification, if it becomes essential for the District Commissioner to participate in these state-level meetings, suitable arrangements should be made for him to attend virtually from his office.

The Kamrup Metro District Commissioner has been advised about the subsequent arrangements:

1. So far as receiving guest at Guwahati airport is concerned, District Commissioner Kamrup (Metro) will only receive the President of India and Vice President of India, Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India and any other visiting dignitaries where his presence is specifically required by instruction of the State Govt. One ADC protocol will be appointed to receive all other guests at the airport.

2. If the Chief Minister goes out of the State for a period of more than 3 (three) days, then the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) will meet him at the airport to receive instructions and also on return he will again receive the Chief Minister at the airport. However, for any short visit of 3 (three) or less than 3 (three) days within the State of North East and within Assam, the presence of District Commissioner is not required at airport. ADC protocol will be there otherwise to receive and see off the Chief Minister.

3. In all the State level meeting where the presence of district administration of Kamrup (Metro) is required, District Commissioner will depute one ADC dealing with the concerned subject to attend the meeting. However, the concerned ADC must report back the instruction he has received from such meeting to the District Commissioner and District Commissioner must attend to all such instruction immediately. Moreover, where the presence of the District Commissioner is requested through video conference by the senior officer and the Cabinet Minister, he will attend such meeting through video conference. District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) will attend important state level functions where it is considered to be very significant. In case of dealing with any urgent situation where the presence of District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) is specifically required by the Chief Secretary, he may attend such meeting. District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) will attend all such meetings which is being called by the Urban Development Department for subject which is important for citizen of Guwahati like dealing with artificial flood etc.

4. District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) is required to convene meeting of all line departments under its jurisdiction regularly in his office and he must remain in close contact with all district level officers. District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) will so far as possible, avoid attending functions where he is invited as chief guest or guest of honour unless it is cleared by the office of the Chief Minister. Presence of District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) in various social functions such as dinner, lunch unless it is close family friends or relative, should be avoided.

5. District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) should meet all the visitors either by himself or with the help of his subordinate officers regularly. Inspection of the branches, revenue circles, district level line department offices and ongoing development projects is of utmost importance. The District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) will make all endeavour to convert office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) as one of the model offices of the State, right from the office environment, work culture, routine attendance of subordinate employees etc.. The entry of middle men in District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) office should be completely prohibited. When District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) is required to meet any senior officer for discharge of official duties he may seek a convenient time in a manner so that the work in his own office is not disturbed and general people do not go back with frustration.



