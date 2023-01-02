Kamrup Metro celebrates New Year on a high note, liquor worth nearly Rs 8 crore sold

Guwahati, Jan 2: In the run up to the New Year, the Kamrup Metro generated revenue worth crores through sale of liquor.

The report, which came out on Monday, said that a total of Rs 4.80 crores worth of liquor were sold on 31st December,2022 and Rs 3.21 crores on 1st January, 2023 in Kamrup Metropolitan District.

Recently, the Excise Department in a report mentioned that the consumption of alcohol amongst Guwahatians has surged as the city consumed 14282618.6455 litres of alcohol up until November 30, 2022.

The volume of a London Proof Litre (LPL) bottle is 750 millilitres, and there are 12 bottles in a case. One case is equal to nine bulk litres, or nine litres.

The total volume of beer and liquor drunk between January and November 2021, that was produced in India is 76 lakh litres of IMFL and more than 66.32 lakh litres of beer combined.



