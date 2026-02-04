Kamrup (M) Transport Dept collects record Rs 506 Cr vehicle revenue in 10 months

Guwahati, Feb 4: During the first 10 months of the 2025–26 financial year, the office of the District Transport Officer (DTO), Kamrup (Metro) district, has collected a record vehicle-related revenue amounting to Rs 506 crore.

In comparison, the revenue collected during the corresponding period of the previous financial year (2024–25) stood at Rs 435 crore.

Under the supervision of Gautam Das, officer on special duty (Transport) and additional in-charge district transport officer of Kamrup (Metro), the department has continued its record-breaking performance in revenue collection this year as well, motivating officers and staff alike.

The senior transport official stated that this achievement was made possible through the collective efforts of the registration and licensing office, the Regional Transport Office, and the office of the Enforcement Inspector.

He also said that under the leadership of District Transport Officer (Enforcement) Himangshu Das, several initiatives and round-the-clock enforcement drives were conducted in recent days against various multinational companies, business establishments, and heavy vehicles in the interest of road safety.

Meanwhile, special public service month programmes are being regularly observed every month at the DTO to ensure prompt resolution of vehicle-related issues faced by people from all sections of society.

Additionally, the department has been implementing the programme titled “Raijor Seva Raijor Padulit” (public service at people’s doorsteps) at various locations across the metropolitan district.

Teams of assistant transport officers have also been deployed in adjoining districts to address vehicle-related grievances and to appeal to the public for safe transportation practices.