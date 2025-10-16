Kamrup (M) to launch night checks to curb drunk driving in Guwahati outskirts

Guwahati, Oct 16: A meeting of the Kamrup (Metro) District Road Safety Committee was held recently in the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of additional district commissioner Ajit Kumar Sharma.

Sharma reviewed the progress reports submitted by different departments regarding the road safety measures and works undertaken in the previous month.

Emphasizing the importance of road safety and the need for secure travel, he urged all departments to complete their assigned tasks sincerely, and on time. He also issued a warning to the departments showing negligence or delay in carrying out their responsibilities.

Referring to complaints about the increasing number of people driving under the influence of alcohol during nighttime in the city’s outskirts, he instructed the police and transport department to jointly conduct special night checks to curb such incidents.

During the meeting, Gautam Das, officer on special duty, highlighted the government’s efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to realize the vision of building a pollution-free Assam. He elaborated on the ‘Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022’ and the One-Time Settlement (OTS) process initiated by the transport department for the convenience of vehicle owners.

Under this OTS scheme, he urged departments to scrap abandoned and unserviceable vehicles, including those lying idle in government office premises for over 15 years, to ensure cleaner roads and a pollution-free environment. He also appreciated various government departments for their active participation in scrapping old vehicles to help protect the environment.

Furthermore, Das mentioned that vehicle owners can avail a 75 per cent rebate on unpaid vehicle tax, paying only 25 per cent to easily scrap vehicles lying unused on their premises or by the roadside.

