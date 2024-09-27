Kamrup (M) schools directed to check bags & pockets of students post Darrang incident

Guwahati, Sept 27: All schools within the Kamrup (Metro) district have been directed to check the school bags and pockets of all students before starting of class each day.

The directive was given by District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator on Thursday in response to the fatal incident that took place at a school in Darrang district.

All government, provincialized, private schools functioning under the district have been directed to check school bags and pockets of students and “must ensure if they are in possession of any arms/weapons/sharp objects or any toxic products like liquid, gutka, tobacco, cigarette etc or any other objectionable items.”

“This matter is to be treated seriously and to be strictly adhered to in all schools of Kamrup Metro without fail on daily basis,” the order stated.

The directive comes in response to the recent incidents that took place in Darrang and Jorhat, where one student lost his life.

Earlier on Monday, a Class 9 student lost his life after sustaining severe injuries during a confrontation with some students of Class 10. The student was rushed to Deomornoi Hospital and later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports indicated that the clash broke out between the first and second periods and a Class 10 student was detained by the police for questioning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Rosy Talukdar, said that the preliminary investigation indicates no significant cause for the clash.

An altercation had occurred between two groups of students the previous afternoon, but more details will emerge as the investigation progresses, she had added.

Later on Wednesday, a Class 11 student from Dahotiya Higher Secondary School in Jorhat was brutally attacked with a sharp object by three fellow students.

The victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the school premises after sustaining severe injuries to his head and chest.