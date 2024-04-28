Kamrup (M) implements drone and firecracker restrictions ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Guwahati, Apr 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit Guwahati on April 29, 2024, ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, Shah will hold a road show in the city and will be campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.



It may be mentioned that the Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Sattavan issued an order announcing several roads in Kamrup Metropolitan District as "no drones, no firecrackers, and no fly zones."



As per the notification, the restrictions will be enforced along the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Jalukbari-Maligaon-Cycle Factory Tiniali-Lal Ganesh.

According to information received, the Union Home Minister will hold a roadshow spanning nearly 2 km stretch from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh.



