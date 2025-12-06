Kamrup (M) DTO resumes doorstep transport services to aid 200+vehicle owners

Guwahati, Dec 6: The District Transport Office, Kamrup (Metro) has decided to resume its flagship citizen-centric initiative, “Services to the People, at the Doorsteps of the People” aimed at providing essential transport-related services directly to the public.

Beginning tomorrow, the Transport Department will continue this doorstep service programme across all five revenue circles of the Kamrup (Metro) district.

“Certain technical issues and limited public awareness have prevented some vehicle owners in Guwahati from fully benefiting from various services. To bridge this gap, the DTO has been conducting outreach campaigns to assist citizens who are unable to access online services,” said Special Duty Officer Gautam Das.

With an aim to ensure accident-free, safe year-end days and enable citizens to welcome the New Year peacefully and happily, the department will organize a programme at the Digaru High School playground at Digaru.

The initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of making Assam an accident-free State and encourages every vehicle user to contribute towards this goal. During the campaign, essential vehicle-related services such as on-the-spot updating of vehicle documents, immediate issuance of learner’s licences, assistance with tax-related issues, and other services crucial for safe mobility will be provided.

The Greater Digaru Conscious Citizens’ Forum has extended their support for the programme tomorrow, where more than 200 vehicle owners have already confirmed their participation.