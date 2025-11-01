Kamrup (M) DTO records Rs 335.67 crore revenue in first 7 months of 2025-26

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Kamrup (Metro) District Transport Office (DTO) has registered record revenue collection of Rs 335.67 crore from motor vehicles during the first seven months of the 2025-26 financial year.

During the same period in 2024–25, the office had collected Rs 283.04 crore, marking an increase of Rs 52.62 crore in revenue contribution to the State exchequer this year.

Under the supervision of Gautam Das, Officer-in-Charge of Transport and Additional District Transport Officer of Kamrup Metro, the office has continued its consistent record of revenue excellence over the past few years, stated a press release.

Das credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of the Registration and Licensing Office, the Regional Transport Office, and the Enforcement Inspector’s Office.

The District Transport Office also conducts regular public service programmes each month to promptly address vehicle-related issues. Additionally, under the initiative ‘Raizor Seva Raizor Padulit’ (Service at People’s Doorstep), teams of Assistant Transport Officers visit various locations across the district and adjoining areas to resolve vehicular issues and promote safe and disciplined driving practices.

Continuous awareness campaigns are being carried out to remind vehicle owners that failure to pay vehicle taxes regularly could render their documents invalid.

