Kamrup (M) DM orders magisterial probe into inmate death at Jalukbari PS

Guwahati, Dec 9: Five days after the custodial death of an inmate in Jalukbari Police Station in Guwahati, the district magistrate of the Kamrup (Metro) ordered a magisterial probe into the matter on Saturday.

The DM entrusted the sub-divisional magistrate Shanta Karki Chhetri to conduct an enquiry into the death of the inmate, Jeherul Islam, inside the prison cell of Jalukbari Police Station.

In a press statement, Chhetri said that to reach a conclusive decision on the incident, statements from relevant individuals and organizations will be collected adding that those willing to record their statements to the inquiry are invited to the office chamber of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, District Commissioner, Kamrup (M) in Guwahati’s Hengrabari from 11 am onwards on December 14.

Jeherul Islam was arrested on theft charges and kept in lockup. He was found hanging inside his prison cell on December 4.