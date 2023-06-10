Kamrup (M) District administration reviews preparedness to deal with flooding

Guwahati, June 10: The Kamrup Metro district administration on Saturday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the roadmap to mitigate the perennial problem of urban flooding and road restoration issues in view of ensuing monsoon season.

District Commissioner Kamrup (M), Pallav Gopal Jha reviewed the overall preparedness for flood management in the upcoming monsoon season in the presence of Commissioner, GMC and officials of GMDA, PWD etc. to take stock of works and chart roadmap in view of ensuing monsoon season.

Meanwhile, incessant rain has flooded several parts of the city leaving several low-lying areas inundated. Earlier, on Friday an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren toppled in Hatigaon area which has been under construction since last year.



Moreover, the death of a student of Little Flower School on Thursday has prompted the authorities to review safety precautions and measures in the presence of all agencies engaged in road digging activities. Strict instructions were issued and action is being initiated against erring agencies.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on the other hand predicted increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region during the next few days.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely to occur in parts of Baksa, Barpeta, Kamrup and Kamrup (M) districts during the next 3 hours, the Met department predicted.