Kamrup (M) District Administration allows operation of ferry services till 8 pm

Guwahati, July 19: The Kamrup Metro District Administration has allowed operation of ferry services on the Brahmaputra between Guwahati and North Guwahati till 8 pm with immediate effect.

In an order issued by the Kamrup (Metro) District Magistrate, it has stated that the ferry services will be operational up to 8 PM due to receding trend of river Brahmaputra as well as public demand.

The decision was taken only after Inland Water Transport (IWT) department submitted a report to the district administration regarding the resumption of ferry services up to 8.00 PM.

"Seen and perused the letter received from the Executive Engineer, Inland Water Transport Division, Ulubari, Guwahati vide Memo No EWT/ 136/GC/2019-20/7561 dated 08/07/2022, regarding resumption of Ferry Services up to 8.00 PM due to receding trend of river Brahmaputra as well as public demand," stated the order issued by the district administration.

The order further added, "Accordingly, the Executive Engineer, Inland Water Transport Division, Ulubari, Guwahati is hereby allowed to operate the Ferry Services in Guwahati up to 8.00 PM with immediate effect and until further Order observing all pre-cautionary measures."

Earlier, the services were suspended due to the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra, later it was resumed till 6:30 pm.