Kamrup (M) child labour drive rescues nine children, FIR filed against employers

Guwahati, Oct 16: The District Child Labour Task Force (DCLTF) of Kamrup (Metro), in association with the Dispur Police Station on Wednesday rescued nine children during a drive against child labour in the city.

The victims were rescued from various establishments, including garages, restaurants and sweet shops within the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station. Of the nine children, seven were rescued from the Hengrabari area and two from the Rukminigaon area.

The operation was conducted on the basis of information provided by anonymous citizens through the Child Helpline (1098). The task force comprised representatives from Child Friendly Guwahati (CFG), Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). Following the rescue, FIR was lodged by an official of the Labour department against the concerned employers.

The children underwent preliminary medical examinations and were subsequently taken into custody by the DCLTF team. Temporary shelter for the children has been arranged at an open shelter home, with prior approval from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The children will be produced before the CWC by Thursday, in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. The CWC will initiate appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration measures.

According to a statement, DCLTF has scheduled three more rescue drives in various parts of Kamrup (Metro) to further strengthen efforts toward the protection of child rights, and eradication of child labour and child abuse in the city. The upcoming drives also aim to raise public awareness about the importance of ensuring children’s well-being and safeguarding them from all forms of exploitation.

By Staff Reporter