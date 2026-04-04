Kamrup gears up for 2026 polls with 1,555 booths, focus on inclusive voting

Amingaon, April 4:The Kamrup district administration has intensified election preparedness for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, focusing on robust manpower deployment, voter awareness, and logistical readiness.

A total of 12,51,398 voters will cast their votes across six Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the district.

The Election Branch, Kamrup, has revealed that 1,555 polling stations have been set up across the district, including 300 women-managed polling stations and 6 person with disabilities (PwD) model polling stations, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on inclusive and accessible elections.

To ensure smooth conduct of polls, 34 Zonal Officers and 169 Sector Officers have been deployed for field-level supervision.

The polling process will be managed by 1,838 Presiding Officers, supported by an equal number of Polling Officers (1st, 2nd, and 3rd), ensuring adequate staffing across all polling stations.

The District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Deba Kumar Mishra, stated that awareness initiatives under the SVEEP programme are being intensified to maximize voter participation.

Additionally, campaigns highlighting messages such as ‘Your Vote Matters’ are being carried out to promote informed and ethical voting.

Unveiling the official SVEEP election mascot, “Kamrupiya.” the DC has called on voters, particularly the youth, to participate in the festival of democracy.

Kamrupiya, a cheerful, blue, river-like character, is dressed in traditional Assamese attire and represents the district’s geographical identity, divided by the river into North and South Bank regions.

Meanwhile, General Observers deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bharati Dasan and Devendra Kumar Pandey, have reviewed preparedness across constituencies.

They inspected key facilities, including strong rooms, nomination centres, and polling stations, and held meetings with election officials to assess logistical arrangements, security measures, and overall readiness.

Expenditure Observers Umesh Kumar Agarwal and Kapil Kumar Singh have also been deployed to supervise the electoral process.