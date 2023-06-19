85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Kamrup district administration identifies 366 landslide vulnerable sites in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, June 19: The Kamrup metro district administration identified 366 landslide vulnerable sites in Guwahati.

The decision was taken in view of the landslides that often occur by incessant rains. Recently, a person died in Dhirenpara area of Guwahati, after a guard wall collapsed in the area.

The administration further urged the residents to remain cautious.

The vulnerable sites falls in Fatasil, Garbhanga, Gotanagar, Hengerabari, Jalumbari/Lankeswar, Kahilipara, Kalapahar, Kamakhya/Nilachal, Khanapara, Kharguli, Koinadhara, Maligaon, Nabagraha, Narakasur, Narengi, Noonmati, Santipur, Sarania, Sukreswar and Sunsali area.




The Assam Tribune


