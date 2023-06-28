Kamrup: Dist. admin carries out late night drive to rehabilitate homeless people

Guwahati, June 28: The Kamrup Metro District administration on Tuesday conducted a late night drive in Guwahati on Tuesday to rehabilitate homeless people to shelter homes.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the district administration to relocate the homeless people in shelter homes and NGOs.

District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha along with senior officials of Social Welfare department and Childline conducted the drive across Panbazar and Ulubari in Guwahati.





While speaking to media, Jha said that there has been an increase in the number of street dwellers including women and children who are vulnerable to road accidents and other petty crimes. Taking cognisance of their safety they are being rehabilitated to safer locations.