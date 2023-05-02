Kamrup DC office goes paperless; switches over to e-office completely

Guwahati, May 2: In a historic moment, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metropolitan) District has switched over to e-office completely on May 2.

The decision of implementing e-office module was taken in the interest of the public to provide better services to the public as per the direction of Government of Assam. All branches and amalgamated establishment of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metropolitan) District, Guwahati henceforth will be functioning on e-office mode.

Officials from the DC office informed that from now on there will be no work in the offline mode. All the paper work of the Deputy Commissioner's office will start in a completely electronic manner from today. Moreover, the general public and several stakeholders can send their petition, prayers of different service related requests in digital format through the website and a designated email ID. This paperless method will save time compared to the past.

“There will be no mismanagement of files and everything will be completely secured and a transparent system. Matters related to court case, departmental proceedings, confidential matters and election office have been exempted from the e-filing system, everything else will be in e-office system module,” said an official while speaking to the media.

Earlier, in a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha stated that a dedicated e-mail ID will be used where people can request for services and address their grievances.

"The district information officer of the district and his team will be the custodian of e-mail ID designated for the public and stakeholder for digital submission of their petitions in digital format. The team will download all the digital submissions on hourly basis and send those to the respective branches and amalgamated establishments in their respective e-mail without fail and in an uninterrupted manner,” said the notification.

For kind information of citizens and stakeholders.



Kamrup(M) District Administration is pleased to move towards implementing of e-office module from 02/05/2023.



Concerned stakeholders are requested to take note of the same accordingly.






