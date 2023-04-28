Kamakhya residents express concern over construction of corridor

Guwahati, Apr 28: As Assam plans to build a corridor at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, a section of local residents expressed concerns as some of the shops will be demolished for the said construction.

As per sources, a team of administration has already started measuring the area for the construction of the corridor. The residents further appealed the government to build the corridor without causing any problem to the local residents.

Today the temple management committee met the district collector to discuss further about the plan and the residents were urged to cooperate with the administration.

The Assam government is planning to construct a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a four-minute video on his official Twitter account where he gave a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look in the near future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned about the development in a tweet and called it as a landmark initiative.