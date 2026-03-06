Kalmoni River in Guwahati's Azara turns into dumping ground, residents urge action

AZARA, March 6: The historic Kalmoni river, flowing between Kahikuchi village and Azara village under the Azara Revenue Circle on the western fringe of Guwahati, has turned into a dumping ground, raising serious concerns among residents and conscious citizens.

The river, which runs adjacent to the National Highway 37, is now reeling under severe neglect as a section of people have allegedly begun using it as a garbage disposal site. The foul stench emanating from the accumulated waste has made life difficult for nearby residents as well as commuters, many of whom are forced to cover their noses while passing through the area. The prevailing condition of the river has emerged as a grave threat to public health.

Notably, during the monsoon season, the Kalmoni river traditionally serves as a vital drainage channel, carrying excess rainwater from the greater locality.

However, indiscriminate dumping of household waste by some residents has led to the formation of heaps of garbage in several stretches of the river, obstructing its natural flow. A major concern is the absence of a proper waste disposal mechanism for several tenant families in the locality, compelling some of them to dump domestic waste into the river.

Additionally, certain business establishments located along the riverbank are also reportedly discarding their waste into the waterbody. The situation is further aggravated by the presence of Azara’s evening market and numerous hotels, restaurants, fish and meat shops along the riverbank. There are apprehensions that pathogens from the decaying waste could easily spread to these establishments, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks in the area.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to immediately undertake dredging and restoration work to ensure proper water flow and prevent further environmental and health hazards.







