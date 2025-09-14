Jyoti Chitraban: Where Assam’s cinematic past meets its digital future

Assam’s story is etched not just in its oil fields, monuments, and vibrant traditions, but also in the flicker of theatre lights and the frames of cinema reels. It is here that the Axomiya identity and the mosaic of Assam’s heritage find their most powerful voice — preserving the past, even as we imagine the future.

Cinema has long been an invaluable asset to Assam, first gifted by Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the doyen who staked his will, wit, and wealth to record cinematic history with Joymoti in 1935. Shot from the state’s first film studio, Chitraban, at his Bholaguri Tea Estate, Joymoti marked a beginning from which there was no turning back.

Recognising the need for an institution to carry this legacy forward, cultural icons like Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Natasurjya Phani Sarma, Sabita Devi, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and others pressed for a state-run film studio. Their vision led to the creation of Assam’s first state-owned studio — Jyotichitraban — which today anchors the state’s film ecosystem.









Statue honouring Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala in Jyoti Chitraban

The roots of Assam’s cinematic journey are deeply tied to Jyotichitraban’s evolution: from a government-run studio with analogue equipment to a modern hub of chalachitra (moving images), equipped with cutting-edge digital tools.

Established in Kahilipara, Guwahati, against the backdrop of the expansive Narakakhur Hills, the studio was christened Jyoti Chitraban on the suggestion of Sudhakanta Hazarika, as a tribute to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s pioneering contributions. Announcing the name in 1961, Assam’s then Finance Minister Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed explained, “The name of the film studio was rightfully selected as Jyoti Chitraban. It comes from ‘Jyoti’ in Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and ‘Chitraban’ from the name of his own makeshift studio in Sonitpur.”

Nearly 64 years since its foundation was laid, the institution continues to remain not only relevant but also the beating heart of modern Assamese cinema.

“In the world of Assamese cinema, Jyoti Chitraban is not just a studio, it is a pride-house, a cultural hub. Every Assamese film that exists today or will be made tomorrow must pass through Jyoti Chitraban. Cinema in Assam cannot exist without marking its presence here,” said Bitumoni Goswami, Projectionist supervising the Digital Archive at Jyoti Chitraban.

The architecture of Jyoti Chitraban retains the essence of traditional Assamese style, yet within its walls lies state-of-the-art technology catering to every need of contemporary cinema.









Non-AC Shooting Floor

“Think of it as a complete cinema shop,” explained Goswami. “It provides everything — camera and sound equipment, an advanced audio section, a 7.1 audio mixing system, DI setup for colour correction, editing suites, a chroma studio, and even halls for elaborate indoor sets. We’ve recreated everything here, from coal mines to Shillong’s Police Bazar. As time and technology have evolved, so has Jyoti Chitraban," he said.

Veteran make-up artist Panku Hazarika recalled his early experiences working at the studio. “There were no designated make-up rooms, prosthetics, or dressing mirrors. It was just one large room where everything happened together,” he said.

Comparing the past with the present, Hazarika reflected on how technology has transformed film production. Earlier, bulky and high-intensity lights created sweltering conditions on indoor sets.

“As temperatures rose under those blinding lights, shooting indoors required constant adjustments. Now, cooler lights with hydraulic systems have made the process far smoother,” he explained.

With a smile, Hazarika shared a fond memory of an old vanity van used during outdoor shoots, affectionately called Joymoti. “It grew old and is no longer operational, but that broken-down van still reminds us how far Assamese cinema has travelled.”

But cinema is not only about technology — it thrives on human collaboration. The digital age, like every coin, has two sides. Reflecting on this transformation, Assistant Sound Engineer Bijoy Nath recalled, “Earlier, to record a song, the entire team — singer, musician, recordist — would gather in the studio. Hours of rehearsals, spontaneous improvisations, and collective creativity gave rise to timeless pieces. Today, much of this has been reduced. Music is often recorded in isolated home setups, constrained by time and technical structures.”

Perhaps that is why many songs and films of the present fade quickly, while classics from the past continue to resonate across generations. Former Chief Sound Engineer Deepak K. Dutta echoed this sentiment, “The collective spark of creativity has dimmed, and perhaps that is why songs and even films of today fade away faster.”

At the same time, technology has brought undeniable convenience. “In this busy age, digital tools have made things easier. Instead of recording every bit and tone afresh, we now use sounds stored in digital libraries and rely on software to edit shots, without carrying material from one place to another,” Nath added.





7.1 audio mixing set-up

Jyoti Chitraban has long been a place where technology and film tradition converge. It honours its past through a dedicated digital archive that preserves Assam’s cinematic history, while simultaneously positioning itself as a platform that amplifies the voices of young artistes.

To remain relevant in changing times, the studio has also become a space for cinematic discourse, hosting festivals such as the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) and the Chalachitro National Film Festival (CNFF). With new projects under way, it has recently expanded with a state-of-the-art audio-visual hub, ensuring post-production facilities that meet contemporary standards.

“If there is one regional state studio that can compete with national film centres, it is Jyoti Chitraban. We feel immensely proud, and I believe every Axomiya must share that pride,” said Goswami.

Time may weather its walls, but the legacy within ensures constant renewal. With every reel preserved and every digital frame produced, Jyoti Chitraban carries Assam’s cinematic soul forward. It stands both as a museum of film heritage and as a modern laboratory, adapting to and shaping the digital tide.





A still from the digital archive





By Nikita Hazarika