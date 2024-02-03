Justice Vijay Bishnoi appointed as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Feb 3: The Gauhati High Court is all set to welcome its new Chief Justice, Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

The announcement was made through an official notification from the appointment division of the department of justice under the ministry of law and justice, Government of India.

Formerly a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Bishnoi's assumption of office as Chief Justice will be effective from the date he assumes charge, as specified in the official notification exercising the power conferred by Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India.











