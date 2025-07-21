Justice Ashutosh Kumar sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, July 21: Justice Ashutosh Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a ceremony held in Guwahati.

Justice Kumar has previously served as a judge in both the Patna High Court and the Delhi High Court.

Taking to social media, Governor Acharya congratulated the newly appointed Chief Justice.

“Today in Guwahati, Hon'ble Justice Ashutosh Kumar Ji was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. On this occasion, Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, along with senior officials from the High Court and State Government, were also present. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for the successful discharge of this important responsibility,” he wrote.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the ceremony, also shared his greetings online.

“Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. My best wishes for his tenure," Sarma posted in a popular micro-blogging website.

With Inputs from PTI

