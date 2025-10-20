'Judiciary must never bestow favours': Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at AAJA website launch

Guwahati, Oct 20: The official website of the All Assam Judges Association was ceremonially launched on Sunday by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, at an event held at the KBR Auditorium, Cotton University, Guwahati.

The event also featured a special lecture on ‘Judicial professionalism, etiquette and expectations from judicial officers’ delivered by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

In his address, Justice Bhuyan expressed confidence that the newly launched website would serve as an effective platform to facilitate better communication and foster fraternal bonds among members of the All Assam Judges Association.

Justice Bhuyan emphasized that the faith of the public in the judicial system must remain unshaken through fair and impartial deliverance of justice. He stated that the legitimacy of the judiciary in public perception rests on various factors, including how judicial officers are viewed by society. For this, it is essential that judgments are pronounced in an atmosphere free from any form of external influence.

“The judiciary should never be seen to be bestowing any kind of favour,” he remarked.

Justice Bhuyan further urged judicial officers serving in the districts to act pragmatically and uphold the spirit of the Constitution in their duties. Stressing the importance of maintaining professional integrity, he cautioned that members of the judiciary should avoid close proximity with members of other services and maintain restraint in both professional and public life.

“Aberrations by members of the judiciary often attract undue public attention; therefore, judicial officers must uphold the dignity of their office at all times,” he observed.

Highlighting the vital role of the district judiciary, Justice Bhuyan said that a strong and robust judicial system at the grassroots is a sine qua non for stability and credibility at the apex level. He appealed to all judicial officers to safeguard the independence of the judiciary despite adversities, and called for bold and courageous judges as the need of the hour.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, also delivered a brief address during the occasion.

By Staff Reporter